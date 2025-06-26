Embrace fluid luxury with Joker & Witch’s Liquid Gold capsule
Inspired by molten metals—fluid, radiant, and unapologetically bold—Joker & Witch unveils its latest capsule collection—Liquid Gold. The end result? Wearable art, versatile luxury, and fluid, empowering designs.
Maya Verma on the inspiration behind Liquid Gold
For Maya Verma, co-founder of Joker & Witch, Liquid Gold mirrors the duality of strength and softness—“the way gold moves when it’s molten, yet solidifies into something striking and eternal. It’s a metaphor for high-impact fashion that flows with you but leaves a lasting impression.”
Maya takes us behind the scenes of the craftsmanship.
Can you share the creative spark that led to merging molten metal aesthetics with wearable art?
We were fascinated by the organic movement of molten materials—the curves, the imperfections, the unexpected elegance. That sparked the idea of turning something typically industrial and raw into a form of high fashion. The goal was to design accessories that feel alive, as though they’re in motion—sculptural yet fluid, like art you can wear.
How did you strike a balance between artistic expression and everyday wearability in these designs?
Every piece is rooted in bold, expressive design—the complexities of artistic work translated into simple lines and wearable forms. We focused on form, not fuss. From statement cuffs to asymmetrical earrings, the pieces are dramatic yet lightweight and versatile—made to elevate everything from sleek eveningwear to a basic tee and jeans.
What materials and techniques were central to achieving the liquid-metal effect?
We worked extensively with malleable alloys and custom moulds to replicate that seamless, fluid finish. Texture played a huge role — smooth reflective surfaces paired with slight undulations to mimic the way molten metal settles. The high-shine plating in gold and rose gold adds that final molten glow.
Can you take us behind the scenes of the craftsmanship? How long does it typically take to create one piece?
Each piece goes through a multi-step process—from sketching and hand-sculpting prototypes to mould-making, casting, and final polishing. Depending on the complexity, one piece can take anywhere from 30 to 45 days from concept to completion. A lot of time is spent perfecting the fluidity in form.
Were there any innovative techniques involved in bringing this collection to life?
Yes, we experimented with wax-based moulding and high-temperature casting to get the organically shaped curves. We also used a dual-plating technique to ensure long-lasting shine without compromising on weight or comfort.
How do you imagine customers styling these statement pieces?
We see Liquid Gold as the final touch—that one piece that transforms your look. Think sleek buns, monochrome outfits, and minimal silhouettes that let the jewellery speak. But honestly, we also love it when customers throw the rulebook out—wear it with your basics, stack it with other metals, or make it your daily power piece.
Prices start at Rs 1,499. Available online.
Email: manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.
https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl