Embrace fluid luxury with Joker & Witch’s Liquid Gold capsule

Inspired by molten metals—fluid, radiant, and unapologetically bold—Joker & Witch unveils its latest capsule collection—Liquid Gold. The end result? Wearable art, versatile luxury, and fluid, empowering designs.

Maya Verma on the inspiration behind Liquid Gold

For Maya Verma, co-founder of Joker & Witch, Liquid Gold mirrors the duality of strength and softness—“the way gold moves when it’s molten, yet solidifies into something striking and eternal. It’s a metaphor for high-impact fashion that flows with you but leaves a lasting impression.”

Maya takes us behind the scenes of the craftsmanship.