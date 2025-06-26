Spread or jam? Donna Collins slams Meghan Markle for her fruit concentrate

Meghan Markle has been criticised after selling a batch of apricot "spread", which an expert has tagged a "failed jam". Jam-maker Donna Collins said that the product is a "spread" which Meghan calls a failed batch of jam.

Donna Collins slams Meghan Markle for calling her fruit spread a jam

Donna said, "It's a real disappointment that Meghan is selling a fruit spread, which is what you make when your jam fails. In the jam industry, a spread is what we call something that didn't work. It can have the best ingredients, but if I had a jam that was too runny, I'd slap a label on it and call it a spread. There's no excuse for this. It should be perfect."

Speaking to a publication about Meghan's apricot spread, which sold out, Donna claimed: "Her apricot spread sold out in minutes, just like her earlier raspberry spread, which may mean they only made a small batch.

"I don't know who's making her spread, but we all know it's not Meghan. It sounds like they really don't know what they are doing," she added.

Donna's comments came just a few hours after it was revealed that Meghan's second batch of products were sold out within 10 minutes of the website going live.

The first batch too, which went live at the beginning of April, got sold out within an hour of the website's launch.