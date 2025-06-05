Social media cringes at Meghan and Harry’s birth dance video from Lilibet’s arrival

“Four years ago today, this also happened,” Meghan, captioned the video on Instagram. She noted that both their children were overdue, and after trying spicy food, long walks and acupuncture, dancing was their last resort to get labor started. The footage showed the former Suits star swaying and lip-syncing while Prince Harry, 40, made a playful appearance in the background, pulling his hoodie up and dancing before the couple grooved together.

However, the video sparked mixed reactions online. While some praised the couple for their lighthearted approach, others called the clip “cringe,” with comments like “I feel nauseous” and “That’s really awful” surfacing on social media.