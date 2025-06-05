Social media cringes at Meghan and Harry’s birth dance video from Lilibet’s arrival

This week, Meghan Markle faced online criticism after posting a throwback video showing her and Prince Harry dancing just before the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, in 2021. The clip, shared on June 4 to mark Lilibet’s fourth birthday featured Meghan, then heavily pregnant dancing to the viral track “The Baby Momma Dance” by Starrkeisha in a hospital room.
“Four years ago today, this also happened,” Meghan, captioned the video on Instagram. She noted that both their children were overdue, and after trying spicy food, long walks and acupuncture, dancing was their last resort to get labor started. The footage showed the former Suits star swaying and lip-syncing while Prince Harry, 40, made a playful appearance in the background, pulling his hoodie up and dancing before the couple grooved together.
However, the video sparked mixed reactions online. While some praised the couple for their lighthearted approach, others called the clip “cringe,” with comments like “I feel nauseous” and “That’s really awful” surfacing on social media.
Still, many fans appreciated the glimpse into their personal lives. Alongside the video, Meghan also shared heartfelt photos of Lilibet and Harry to mark the occasion. One post featured Meghan holding Lilibet on a boat, captioned, “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl,” while another showed touching father-daughter moments.
Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, 2021, over a year after Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life and relocated to California.