Celebs

Social media cringes at Meghan and Harry’s birth dance video from Lilibet’s arrival

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing online mockery after a video surfaced showing them dancing in the delivery room during daughter Lilibet’s birth, with many calling the moment “cringe” and staged.
Social media cringes at Meghan and Harry’s birth dance video from Lilibet’s arrival
Meghan and Harry posted a dance video before the birth of their daughter LilibetX
Published on
Updated on
2 min read

This week, Meghan Markle faced online criticism after posting a throwback video showing her and Prince Harry dancing just before the birth of their daughter, Lilibet, in 2021. The clip, shared on June 4 to mark Lilibet’s fourth birthday featured Meghan, then heavily pregnant dancing to the viral track “The Baby Momma Dance” by Starrkeisha in a hospital room.

Why was Meghan and Prince Harry trolled again?

“Four years ago today, this also happened,” Meghan, captioned the video on Instagram. She noted that both their children were overdue, and after trying spicy food, long walks and acupuncture, dancing was their last resort to get labor started. The footage showed the former Suits star swaying and lip-syncing while Prince Harry, 40, made a playful appearance in the background, pulling his hoodie up and dancing before the couple grooved together.

However, the video sparked mixed reactions online. While some praised the couple for their lighthearted approach, others called the clip “cringe,” with comments like “I feel nauseous” and “That’s really awful” surfacing on social media.

Social media cringes at Meghan and Harry’s birth dance video from Lilibet’s arrival
Elvira fires back at Meghan Markle’s hair dig; says, ‘Hey Princess, need beauty advice’

Still, many fans appreciated the glimpse into their personal lives. Alongside the video, Meghan also shared heartfelt photos of Lilibet and Harry to mark the occasion. One post featured Meghan holding Lilibet on a boat, captioned, “Happy birthday to our beautiful girl,” while another showed touching father-daughter moments.

Social media cringes at Meghan and Harry’s birth dance video from Lilibet’s arrival
Meghan Markle and Harry's daughter LilibethX

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born on June 4, 2021, over a year after Meghan and Harry stepped back from royal life and relocated to California.

Social media cringes at Meghan and Harry’s birth dance video from Lilibet’s arrival
Meghan Markle criticised by Montecito neighbour for being private
Meghan Markle Prince Harry
Meghan Markle daughter
Lilibeth

Related Stories

No stories found.