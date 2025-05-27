Elvira fires back at Meghan Markle’s hair dig; says, ‘Hey Princess, need beauty advice’

Meghan Markle had shared a light-hearted anecdote about a beauty mishap during the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing that an at-home box dye left her with a look she jokingly compared to Elvira’s famously bold aesthetic. But it didn’t take long for Elvira, (real name Cassandra Peterson), to catch wind of the remark.
In classic Elvira fashion, the "Mistress of the Dark" responded with her trademark wit. Posting a screenshot of a headline that read, "Meghan Markle jokes she looked like Elvira after using box hair dye during the pandemic," Elvira added a smirking emoji and cheekily captioned it, "Hey princess, if you ever need beauty advice from a queen just let me know." The humorous exchange sparked a flurry of reactions from fans online. Some came to Elvira’s defense, playfully reminding Meghan that looking like the gothic icon is hardly a bad thing. “Oh Meghan honey, you wish you looked like Elvira,” one fan commented. Others struck a more diplomatic tone, praising both women as “stunning, charming, and hilarious.”
Another social media user weighed in with a nuanced take, saying, “Not everyone wants to look like Elvira, not even Elvira does all the time. Cassandra’s a redhead! Meghan’s style is worlds apart from goth, so it makes sense she wouldn’t want that look. It’s not an insult, just a joke.” The viral moment originated from Meghan’s recounting of her pandemic-era beauty experiment, which didn’t turn out quite as planned. What was meant to be a simple at-home hair refresh led to a look that surprised even her and apparently reminded her of Elvira’s iconic, vampy appearance.
Though the moment stirred some online debate, the overall tone remained light-hearted and Elvira’s clapback added a dash of campy charm worthy of her horror-hostess legacy.