Meghan Markle criticised by Montecito neighbour for being private

An old neighbour called the Duchess of Sussex for not letting him enter her house when he wanted to offer her an introductory documentary on the area.
The neighbour was a local historian who wished to present her with a copy of his documentary. He said she "doesn't play the community game" unlike her husband Prince Harry who, he said, "has kept his good natured side."
"He smiles, shakes hands, and willingly exchanges a few words."
The historian also said Meghan presents a carefully curated image of herself.
"She's there, of course, but she shows herself very little. Her relationship with Montecito is... distant, shall we say," he said.
"And here in Montecito, we appreciate simple people, even famous ones."
"Oprah Winfrey, for example, shows up at charity events," he said.
The royal couple's $14 million property has now doubled in value.
Meghan opened up recently about how she manages work and still spend time with her children.
"I don't leave home to go to the office; my office is here," she explained, describing how this arrangement lets her spend more time with her children.
Her youngest daughter Lilibet spends half a day at preschool and still takes a nap, which lets Meghan spend more time with her.
"She'll be sitting on my lap during one of those meetings... I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world," she said.