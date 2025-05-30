Meghan Markle criticised by Montecito neighbour for being private

The historian also said Meghan presents a carefully curated image of herself.

"She's there, of course, but she shows herself very little. Her relationship with Montecito is... distant, shall we say," he said.

"And here in Montecito, we appreciate simple people, even famous ones."

"Oprah Winfrey, for example, shows up at charity events," he said.

The royal couple's $14 million property has now doubled in value.