Urmila Matondkar looks unrecognisable in new photos; fans speculate over surgeries, fillers
Urmila Matondkar recently shared a set of new photos on Instagram but fans couldn't help but notice how she looks almost unrecognisable. This made the Internet speculate whether the actor went under the knife or opted for Ozempic in the recent weeks. Speculation over celebrity plastic surgeries and weight loss isn't unusual and fans often take to social media to guess whether celebs have resorted to botox, filler or injectables.
Did Urmila Matondkar undergo plastic surgery or explore Botox?
In the pictures, Urmila can be seen in a blush pink top and skater dress as she posed in a sun-lit outdoor set-up. Her face looked slightly longer and her eyes appeared closer than before. Fans were quick to note that Urmila may have gone over the board with her surgeries.
"Either this is 10 GB AI work done on her face or 10 KG of ozembic. One more organic beauty lost to artificial show off ," one fan commented on her photo. "All i can c is lip fillers , microneedling, botox, cheek fillers," another fan commented.
A third user went a step ahead and compared her to Shweta Bachchan by commenting, “Ye thodi c shweta bachchan q lag rhi h." Another fan pointed out Urmila's pictures could be the result of a wonky camera or filters and recommended an iPhone to her. “U r very beautiful just one advice Plz use i phone for pics urmila, android pics are so artificial."
A few hours after the last photo dump, Urmila posted another photo album featuring more close-up shots of her face. However, this time she looked much like her previous self and even received praises from fans for looking ageless.
"Awesome as always you are back in form," a fan wrote. Another quipped, "Now that face is what feels so natural and beautiful. 🙌🙌 If everyone could embrace their ageing like Waheeda Rehman it will do so much good !❤️!"