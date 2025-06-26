Urmila Matondkar looks unrecognisable in new photos; fans speculate over surgeries, fillers

Urmila Matondkar recently shared a set of new photos on Instagram but fans couldn't help but notice how she looks almost unrecognisable. This made the Internet speculate whether the actor went under the knife or opted for Ozempic in the recent weeks. Speculation over celebrity plastic surgeries and weight loss isn't unusual and fans often take to social media to guess whether celebs have resorted to botox, filler or injectables.

Did Urmila Matondkar undergo plastic surgery or explore Botox?

In the pictures, Urmila can be seen in a blush pink top and skater dress as she posed in a sun-lit outdoor set-up. Her face looked slightly longer and her eyes appeared closer than before. Fans were quick to note that Urmila may have gone over the board with her surgeries.

"Either this is 10 GB AI work done on her face or 10 KG of ozembic. One more organic beauty lost to artificial show off ," one fan commented on her photo. "All i can c is lip fillers , microneedling, botox, cheek fillers," another fan commented.