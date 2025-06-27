Inside Lauren Sánchez’s workout routine: How she stays fit with pilates and hiking

Lauren’s commitment to wellness is no secret. She frequently offers glimpses into her workout routine on Instagram and, as far back as 2010, shared her fitness philosophy in a magazine interview. Her regimen blends clean eating with a disciplined exercise schedule. Mornings typically start with a protein-rich breakfast of egg whites, sliced avocado, and coffee—an energy-boosting meal that supports muscle recovery and cardiovascular health. One of Lauren’s favorite workouts? Pilates. “Pilates changed my body,” she said in a interview. “I used to run marathons and I was never as fit and toned as I am now.” She credits much of her transformation to trainer Saul Choza, whose studio offers a mix of mat and reformer Pilates. “I’m indebted to him forever because my ass has lifted,” she joked. Pilates, known for strengthening the core and improving flexibility, remains a cornerstone of her routine.

In addition to Pilates, Lauren regularly includes strength training and cardio. She has posted clips of her “upper body pressing day” on social media, detailing exercises like incline dumbbell presses, barbell bench presses, assisted dips, and push-ups. To boost endurance, she also enjoys hiking—often spending 45 minutes on zone 1-2 hikes, which enhance cardiovascular fitness without overexertion.