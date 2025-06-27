Parul Gulati gives insight into her upcoming film and her evolution as an actor

A

It was all Mohit Rai, the designer. My manager and I were discussing options, and she gave the idea. I took two days to think about it. I definitely wanted to do a sari, a very blouse-less sari — which was one of the looks I eventually did. And I wanted to do a gown made out of hair. Funny enough, we actually ran out of hair! We were planning a gown, but I couldn’t arrange more. Two days before we had to leave, we didn’t have enough!

I had already put in 30 to 40 inches of hair, and it turned into a dress instead. Mohit is known for fitted, structured silhouettes. He said, “We’ll do it in a way that looks couture. It shouldn’t scream ‘hair’ the moment you see it.” And, that’s how it happened.