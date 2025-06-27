Parul Gulati gives insight into her upcoming film and her evolution as an actor
You would have seen her in Girls Hostel. And then again on Shark Tank India. And probably on your explore page. Parul Gulati is a face you can’t escape as an actor or a business owner. In an industry that often puts you in a box, she’s breaking down all walls and making her way. In a conversation with Indulge, Parul, who was in the city recently, speaks about her new film and her future plans.
Excerpts:
You’ve recently walked your first Cannes red carpet, in this unconventional hair dress!
When I got the invite I remember thinking, how do I do this? How do I represent myself? So I thought, as an entrepreneur, why not wear my brand? It was one surreal experience, and I’ll always remember it.
How did the concept of using braided hair to create couture garments come about?
It was all Mohit Rai, the designer. My manager and I were discussing options, and she gave the idea. I took two days to think about it. I definitely wanted to do a sari, a very blouse-less sari — which was one of the looks I eventually did. And I wanted to do a gown made out of hair. Funny enough, we actually ran out of hair! We were planning a gown, but I couldn’t arrange more. Two days before we had to leave, we didn’t have enough!
I had already put in 30 to 40 inches of hair, and it turned into a dress instead. Mohit is known for fitted, structured silhouettes. He said, “We’ll do it in a way that looks couture. It shouldn’t scream ‘hair’ the moment you see it.” And, that’s how it happened.
You tend to gravitate toward strong, layered female characters. Is that a conscious choice?
It has been that way ever since I started doing web series.I made a conscious decision that each role must be different from the last.
As an actress and entrepreneur, do these identities influence each other creatively?
They absolutely do. As an actress, I’ve faced rejection so many times that when I started my business, “no” didn’t mean anything. In shoots, things go wrong all the time — it rains, your outfit tears. But you fix it. You’re constantly in damage control mode. That instinct helped me in my business.
Also, being comfortable on camera helped with content creation. And on the flip side, running a business and dealing with real customers gave me a reality check.It doesn’t matter who you are — if your product is good, it’ll work.
With such a demanding career, what role does family play in your life?
It plays a very important role. I’m lucky that my mother is head of manufacturing in my company, so I see her every day. Even when we’re not physically together, we’re constantly in touch. She’ll ask, ‘Have you eaten?’ or ‘Have you placed this order?’ (laughs). My brother also helps me run the Dubai store. So yes, I’m very close to my family.
What’s next for you in 2025 — personally and professionally?
Professionally, I’m very excited. I have so many goals — launching new product ranges, getting into hair care and tools. That’s something I’m actively working on. Personally, I’d love to take a trip with my mom. I really want to take her to London this summer. If I can make that happen, it’ll be such a lovely time. I think she’ll love it.
Also, my first theatrical release is coming out this year — I’m super excited for that.