Proud but shocked: Sonakshi Sinha reacts to Prada’s INR 1.2 Lakh Kolhapuri chappals

Italian luxury brand Prada has launched its version of the traditional Indian Kolhapuri chappals, sparking widespread attention and surprise over its steep price tag. Actress Sonakshi Sinha weighed in on the buzz, noting how Indians have cleverly outpaced the global market by turning everyday fashion into high-end statements.

So, what's all the buzz about?

Prada is drawing attention for its latest footwear release — a sandal design strikingly similar to India’s traditional Kolhapuri chappals, priced at approximately Rs. 1.2 lakh. Usually priced at a range of Rs. 500 to 5,000 in India, this culturally rooted style has ignited conversations around cultural appropriation, fashion pricing, and global reinterpretation of local designs.

Sonakshi Sinha in an exclusive interview with a renowned news publication said that it is always a proud moment for a country when it is placed amidst the global limelight. It’s encouraging to see Indian craftsmanship being acknowledged on a global scale, emphasizing that Indian creations are truly worthy of international recognition. With this said she also added that she has been in awe with the steep price and it is quite ridiculous for that product to have such a high-end tag.

More about the chappals

Kolhapuri Chappals are quite a regular fashion material in India. However, global fashion house Prada has stirred debate by launching a similar design, with a high price tag. While the steep price has shocked many, others argue it reflects how traditional Indian craftsmanship deserves global recognition and premium valuation.

Prada has not explicitly labeled the sandals as Kolhapuri chappals, nor has it credited the traditional Indian design — yet the resemblance is undeniable. This has reignited conversations around the lack of recognition and compensation for Indian artisans whose work is often imitated or appropriated by global brands. Online, the backlash has been swift, with many questioning when traditional Indian craftsmanship will receive its due credit and fair compensation, especially when luxury labels profit by rebranding such designs at exorbitant prices without acknowledgment.

However, this proves and is quite true that any product gains significant growth potential once it’s embraced by a top-tier international brand.