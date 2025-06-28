Aamir Khan opens up about his biggest critic, and it might surprise you

During an interview, when asked who his toughest critic is, Aamir’s answer was both surprising and moving. “All my kids are very honest with me and give me feedback,” he said, smiling. But after a thoughtful pause, he added, “I think Reena is one of my biggest critics.” Aamir went on to describe how his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s opinion has always held great significance in his life, especially because of her unwavering honesty. “She has always been straightforward with me, and I really value that,” he shared, clearly touched.

He then recalled a recent message from Reena after she watched Sitare Zameen Par. “She messaged me saying, ‘Hey Aamir, you were great. Loved the film.’ That meant a lot,” he said, visibly moved. “Hearing that from her made me feel that the film had truly connected.”