Aamir Khan opens up about his biggest critic, and it might surprise you

Fresh from the success of Sitare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan is basking in the warm reception of both audiences and critics. Known for his meticulous approach to filmmaking and his deep connection to emotionally driven narratives, Aamir recently made a rare personal appearance on On The Right Angle with Sonal Kalra. The show, backed by Gautam Thakker Film, offered fans a rare peek into the more personal and reflective side of the actor.
During an interview, when asked who his toughest critic is, Aamir’s answer was both surprising and moving. “All my kids are very honest with me and give me feedback,” he said, smiling. But after a thoughtful pause, he added, “I think Reena is one of my biggest critics.” Aamir went on to describe how his ex-wife Reena Dutta’s opinion has always held great significance in his life, especially because of her unwavering honesty. “She has always been straightforward with me, and I really value that,” he shared, clearly touched.
He then recalled a recent message from Reena after she watched Sitare Zameen Par. “She messaged me saying, ‘Hey Aamir, you were great. Loved the film.’ That meant a lot,” he said, visibly moved. “Hearing that from her made me feel that the film had truly connected.”
In a career marked by blockbuster hits and critical acclaim, Aamir Khan’s admission underscores the importance of genuine, heartfelt feedback—even more so when it comes from someone with a deep personal history. His revelation offered fans a glimpse beyond the actor’s polished public persona and into the relationships that continue to shape him, both as an artist and as a person.