Aamir Khan’s CA says Katrina Kaif is sharpest with money: ‘Ranbir & Aamir don’t understand finances’

In a recent interview, the CA revealed that both actors are surprisingly laid-back about financial matters. “They don’t understand money,” he remarked, suggesting that unlike them, actress Katrina Kaif stands out for her sharp financial acumen. “Katrina is the sharpest. She takes a genuine interest. Aamir and Ranbir are not that bothered,” he added. He also named producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Krishna DK (of the Raj & DK duo) as financially savvy industry figures.

He further discussed Aamir’s unique no-upfront-fee model, a strategy he claims to have personally recommended to the actor. “We were the first to bring in the full backend formula for Aamir Khan—no upfront payment, only profit sharing. This ensured that even with a film like Laal Singh Chaddha, the studio, Viacom18, didn’t suffer major losses, though Aamir earned very little himself.”

Bimal Parekh explained that this approach emerged after Aamir casually mentioned he charged less to avoid burdening producers. He then suggested eliminating upfront charges altogether in favor of a backend cut.