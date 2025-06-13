Aamir Khan’s CA says Katrina Kaif is sharpest with money: ‘Ranbir & Aamir don’t understand finances’

Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan may be among Bollywood’s top-tier stars, but when it comes to managing finances, they aren’t exactly known for their money smarts, at least according to Aamir’s longtime chartered accountant, Bimal Parekh.
In a recent interview, the CA revealed that both actors are surprisingly laid-back about financial matters. “They don’t understand money,” he remarked, suggesting that unlike them, actress Katrina Kaif stands out for her sharp financial acumen. “Katrina is the sharpest. She takes a genuine interest. Aamir and Ranbir are not that bothered,” he added. He also named producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Krishna DK (of the Raj & DK duo) as financially savvy industry figures.
He further discussed Aamir’s unique no-upfront-fee model, a strategy he claims to have personally recommended to the actor. “We were the first to bring in the full backend formula for Aamir Khan—no upfront payment, only profit sharing. This ensured that even with a film like Laal Singh Chaddha, the studio, Viacom18, didn’t suffer major losses, though Aamir earned very little himself.”
Bimal Parekh explained that this approach emerged after Aamir casually mentioned he charged less to avoid burdening producers. He then suggested eliminating upfront charges altogether in favor of a backend cut.
He also reflected on differing industry practices, “Some actors charge per day of work, and their pay isn’t tied to a film’s success or failure. That’s professional and fair. But I don’t want my producer to suffer because of my creative decisions.”
This model, while risky, highlights Aamir’s commitment to his films and the financial health of his collaborators.