Criminal Justice: A Family Matter set to release on July 3

Hotstar’s courtroom drama Criminal Justice: A Family Matter is making headlines once again. Finally the much awaited and anticipated episode that promises to reveal the final verdict. Season 4, Episode 8 is set to release on July 3, 2025 and it’s the moment fans have been waiting for.

Chill with thrill? Well, the last episode is back with new drama and anticipated ending

This legal thriller series in its fourth season explores the death of nurse Roshni where Pankaj Tripathi stars as Madhav Mishra is the protagonist. Solving the mystery through courtroom battles and unforgettable quirky comments, he is what keeps viewers hooked to this series.

The series, streaming on Hotstar, left audiences puzzled after the release of episode seven on June 26, sparking questions about whether it was the finale. Well, the drama is not abruptly ending and has more twists and turns in it. The last episode is set to release on the OTT on July 3, 2025, with a proper conclusion and ending of the season.

Pankaj Tripathi who is known for his humour with a side of seriousness,has played the character of Madhav quite elegantly. Season 4, with its deeply tangled drama, pulled viewers right into the heart of the story. Even with fans pleading for a binge release, the creators stuck to weekly episode drops, ensuring viewers stayed captivated over time.

Featuring a stellar cast including Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, Barkha Singh, Khushi Bharadwaj, Kalyanee Mulay, and Sohaila Kapur, Season 4 of the legal drama is skillfully directed by Rohan Sippy. Produced by Applause Entertainment in partnership with BBC Studios India, the season continues to captivate audiences with its powerful performances and compelling narrative.

Inspired by the 2008 British crime drama of the same name, this adaptation offers a fresh take on the gripping original series. The show’s seamless blend of legal drama and social critique puts its reputation as a leading Indian legal thriller.