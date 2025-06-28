Manoj Bajpayee responds to Rang De Basanti casting rumours: matlab kuch bhi!

Manoj Bajpayee has addressed the buzz surrounding a recent claim that he was originally signed to play Aamir Khan’s role in Rang De Basanti — and he’s done it in his trademark straightforward style.

Was Manoj Bajpayee really the first choice for Rang De Basanti?

The rumour gained traction after Kamlesh Pandey, co-writer of the the 2006 cult film, mentioned in an interview that Manoj Bajpayee had initially been cast for the lead role. According to Pandey, the script had been floating around for six years with little interest from producers and it was only after Aamir Khan came on board and brought in AR Rahman that the film gained momentum and backing from UTV.

As the statement went viral, social media began speculating about an alternate version of Rang De Basanti, headlined by Bajpayee. But the actor was quick to set the record straight.

Sharing a screenshot of the rumour on X, Manoj wrote: ‘And who is the producer who said this? Naam to bata!! SM pe itne khali lota le ke baithe hai.’ (At least name the producer! People on social media really have nothing better to do.)