Manoj Bajpayee responds to Rang De Basanti casting rumours: matlab kuch bhi!

Manoj Bajpayee has addressed the buzz surrounding a recent claim that he was originally signed to play Aamir Khan’s role in Rang De Basanti — and he’s done it in his trademark straightforward style.
The rumour gained traction after Kamlesh Pandey, co-writer of the the 2006 cult film, mentioned in an interview that Manoj Bajpayee had initially been cast for the lead role. According to Pandey, the script had been floating around for six years with little interest from producers and it was only after Aamir Khan came on board and brought in AR Rahman that the film gained momentum and backing from UTV.
As the statement went viral, social media began speculating about an alternate version of Rang De Basanti, headlined by Bajpayee. But the actor was quick to set the record straight.
Sharing a screenshot of the rumour on X, Manoj wrote: ‘And who is the producer who said this? Naam to bata!! SM pe itne khali lota le ke baithe hai.’ (At least name the producer! People on social media really have nothing better to do.)
He followed it up with a crisp takedown: Matlab kuch bhi. (You can say just about anything these days.)
While the claim did come from a credible source, Bajpayee’s reaction suggests either he doesn’t recall being officially signed for the film or he’s distancing himself from the media frenzy that followed the comment. Either way, the actor’s response struck a chord with fans who appreciated both his charm and sense of humour.
Rang De Basanti, directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, went on to become a landmark film in Hindi cinema, both critically and culturally. The ensemble cast included Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, Waheeda Rehman, and Alice Patten. It blended themes of youth, activism and patriotism and continues to hold a special place in Bollywood history.
Whether or not Manoj was ever officially attached to the project, his legacy in Indian cinema is firmly established with films like Satya, Aligarh, Gali Guleiyan and The Family Man — roles that have consistently showcased his versatilti and depth.
In short, casting rumours may come and go, but Manoj Bajpayee prefers to stick to facts with a side of dry wit.