R. Madhavan rents out his lavish 4,000 sq. ft. BKC apartment for a jaw-dropping price

The apartment, located in Signia Pearl which is a high-end residential tower in BKC, spans an impressive 4,182 sq ft. The lease agreement was officially registered on June 11, 2025, with Madhavan receiving a security deposit of ₹39 lakh. A stamp duty of ₹47,000 and a registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid to formalize the transaction. As per the agreement, the rental contract begins in early June 2025 and includes a lock-in period of 16 months.

The monthly rent is fixed at ₹6.50 lakh for the first year, with a 5% escalation bringing it up to approximately ₹6.83 lakh in the second year. Considering the purchase price of ₹17.50 crore at which Madhavan acquired the property in July 2024, the gross rental yield is estimated at 4.5% in the first year, increasing to around 4.7% in the second.

R. Madhavan, known for his versatile roles across Indian cinema, has enjoyed success in Tamil and Hindi films, including Minnale, Anbe Sivam, Rang De Basanti, Guru, and the iconic 3 Idiots. His latest move into high-value real estate investments reflects a strategic approach to wealth creation beyond the entertainment industry.