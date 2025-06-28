Shefali Jariwala passes away at 42 due to cardiac arrest

Shefali Jariwala, who is famously known for her role in the iconic 2002 music video Kaanta Laga, has tragically passed away in the late hours of June 27 at the age of 42. The model-turned-actress who is also known as a popular contestant in the Bigg Boss Season 8, has left her fans surprised and shocked with this news.

How did it happen?

Shefali reportedly has been a victim of a cardiac arrest, which led to her demise. Despite swift efforts by her husband, Parag Tyagi, and three companions to rush her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital in Mumbai, doctors declared her dead on arrival. This shocking news has left the entertainment world and her fans in a state of astoundment.

Past and present relationships with Harmeet Singh and Parag Tyagi

Alongside this tragic news, many are remembering her relationship with her previous husband and how she was ill–treated by the same. She had been previously married to the musician Harmeet Singh with whom she tied the knot in 2004. But soon years later, they filed for divorce where Shefali addressed the court saying that she had been abused by her husband. She opened up to a news publication, stating that not all abuse is physical — mental and emotional abuse can be just as damaging. It drains one’s peace of mind and can leave lasting scars that linger for years.

She mainly for such reasons spoke greatly about mental and emotional peace in oneself which should always be the priority. In the following years, her recent husband Prayag came as a knight in shining armour, and gave her the love she deserves. Their relationship has often been hailed as a testament to resilience, mutual understanding, and the power of emotional healing. The two first crossed paths at a dinner party, introduced by mutual friends.

From fitness routines to festive celebrations, the duo’s love and support for each other always shone through. In this difficult time, everyone hopes Parag finds the strength and courage to cope with such a heartbreaking loss.