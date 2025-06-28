Three easy exercises to fix lower back pain

Glute Bridge

Glute bridges target the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.

Many people with back pain have weak glute muscles, which can force the lower back to overcompensate during everyday movements. The glute bridge activates and strengthens your glutes, taking pressure off your spine.

How to do it:

Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart. Keep your arms at your sides, palms down. Tighten your core and glutes, then lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming a straight line from shoulders to knees.

Hold for 2–3 seconds at the top, then lower back down slowly. Do 2–3 sets of 10–15 reps.