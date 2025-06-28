Three easy exercises to fix lower back pain
Lower back pain is one of the most common physical complaints among adults, often caused by poor posture, weak core muscles, or prolonged sitting. The good news is simple strengthening exercises can bring lasting relief.
Here are three tried-and-tested exercises that can help reduce or even fix lower back pain by targeting the muscles that support your spine
Glute Bridge
Glute bridges target the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back.
Many people with back pain have weak glute muscles, which can force the lower back to overcompensate during everyday movements. The glute bridge activates and strengthens your glutes, taking pressure off your spine.
How to do it:
Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground, hip-width apart. Keep your arms at your sides, palms down. Tighten your core and glutes, then lift your hips toward the ceiling, forming a straight line from shoulders to knees.
Hold for 2–3 seconds at the top, then lower back down slowly. Do 2–3 sets of 10–15 reps.
Plank
This targets the core, shoulders, and back. A strong core supports your spine and prevents lower back strain. The plank is a simple, static hold that works the entire core, including the deep muscles that stabilize your lower back.
How to do it:
Start face down, then lift your body onto your forearms and toes. Keep your body in a straight line from head to heels, avoiding sagging hips or raised buttocks. Engage your abs and hold the position.
Start with 20–30 seconds and gradually build up to 60 seconds. Repeat 2–3 times.
Side Plank Hold
This exercise targets the obliques and stabilises muscles around the spine.
The side plank works your side muscles (obliques), which play a key role in keeping your spine aligned. Strengthening these muscles improves balance and stability, reducing the risk of lower back injury.
How to do it:
Lie on your side with legs extended and stacked on top of each other. Prop yourself up on one forearm, elbow directly under your shoulder. Lift your hips off the ground, creating a straight line from head to heels.
Hold the position for 20–30 seconds, then switch sides. Repeat 2–3 times on each side.
These exercises are most effective when done consistently, 3–4 times per week. Always focus on form over speed or reps, and stop if you feel sharp pain. If your back pain is severe or persists for more than a few weeks, consult a healthcare professional before starting any exercise routine.
By incorporating these three movements into your weekly routine, you can strengthen your core and glutes, reduce strain on your lower back, and move toward a pain-free life.