Who is Khushi Mukherjee? Here's what you need to know

With paparazzi flashes trailing her wardrobe choices and a million-strong Instagram following feeding on every reel she posts, Khushi is not your average Indian actor. At 28, the Kolkata-born actor has made more headlines for her outfits that netizens claim are "vulgar."
Khushi began her acting career in 2013 with the Tamil film Anjal Thurai. After dabbling in Telugu cinema (Donga Prema, Heart Attack) and appearing in Hindi films like Shringaar, she found national recognition on MTV’s Splitsvilla 10 in 2017.
Khushi became a paparazzi favorite, known as much for her daring fashion choices as for her screen work. She starred in the fantasy show Baalveer Returns and appeared in several adult web series that further pushed the boundaries of her public persona.
In 2020, she launched her own production house, KM Films, and earlier this year, she unveiled a monthly digital magazine titled Bold is Bae. The name says it all. The magazine, which features stylists, photographers, and celebrities from Bollywood’s inner circle, is her answer to a beauty and fashion industry that often sidelines bolder expressions of femininity.
“People think I show skin because I have no talent,” she said in a recent interview. “But there’s a brain behind the bikini.”
Her entrepreneurial ventures are proof. With her magazine, she’s created space for alternative beauty and body narratives in an industry still dominated by tradition. On social media, she eanrs crores through exclusive photos, collaborations, and brand deals.
At just 18, she says she lost a film role after refusing "favours" demanded by financiers, a now-familiar tale in Indian entertainment. Instead of giving in, she went public. Now, she uses her platform to speak openly about gender-based harassment and industry exploitation.
She's also no stranger to trolling: called “vulgar” and “attention-seeking” for her outfits. But Khushi is unfazed.
“When others wear the same clothes, they’re called sexy. When I wear them, I’m labelled,” she said, calling out double standards in how women’s bodies are policed in the public eye.
In 2025, Khushi is stepping into a new spotlight with a Bollywood horror-comedy alongside Arbaaz Khan, Rajpal Yadav, and Jannat Zubair. She’s also performing a high-glam dance number that insiders say will be “unlike anything seen before” in commercial cinema.