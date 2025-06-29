Diipa Khosla: Net worth, husband, brand collaborations

Indian-origin influencer and entrepreneur Diipa Khosla is indeed making us proud. With her clean beauty brand doing great and her brand collaborations going places, we tried to find out more about her.

What is the net worth of Diipa Khosla?

While the exact personal net worth for influencers are not available in, a firm has estimated that Diipa Büller-Khosla's monthly income from Instagram is around $6K–8.3K, and her annual earnings to be $72.5K – 99.3K. It's important to note that these figures are just a percentage of her overall income, as she also earns from her brand, endorsements, and other ventures. Her brand, recently secured $5 million funding, led by a big venture company, which indicates significant business success.

Diipa Büller-Khosla's husband's details

Diipa Khosla is married to Oleg Büller, a Dutch diplomat at the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They met at University College Utrecht in Amsterdam and had a grand wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur, which blended Indian and European traditions. The couple has a daughter named Dua.