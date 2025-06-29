Diipa Khosla: Net worth, husband, brand collaborations

Indian-origin influencer and entrepreneur Diipa Khosla is indeed making us proud. With her clean beauty brand doing great and her brand collaborations going places, we tried to find out more about her.
While the exact personal net worth for influencers are not available in, a firm has estimated that Diipa Büller-Khosla's monthly income from Instagram is around $6K–8.3K, and her annual earnings to be $72.5K – 99.3K. It's important to note that these figures are just a percentage of her overall income, as she also earns from her brand, endorsements, and other ventures. Her brand, recently secured $5 million funding, led by a big venture company, which indicates significant business success.
Diipa Khosla is married to Oleg Büller, a Dutch diplomat at the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs. They met at University College Utrecht in Amsterdam and had a grand wedding in Rajasthan's Udaipur, which blended Indian and European traditions. The couple has a daughter named Dua.
Diipa Khosla has a significant presence in the fashion and beauty industry, but that's not just for her own beauty brand, which focuses on Ayurvedistry, combining Ayurvedic traditions with modern science, but also her brand collaborations with notable ones like Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Bulgari, Dior and MAC Cosmetics.
Along with that, she has built an whole empire on social media with over 2.3 million followers on Instagram, and is known for sharing her authentic journey, including her struggles with acne and promoting body positivity. She has also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival 2025.
Diipa, also runs an NGO, Post For Change, co-founded by her husband, Oleg Büller, which focuses on initiatives related to gender equality, sexual rights, and mental awareness.