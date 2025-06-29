Meet Elisha Mayor, the star power stealing the spotlight in Hai Junoon!

A

The dance form that I have trained in is very different from the dance forms we had to do in the show. While I have done Kathak, all our dance sequences were related to hip-hop. We had to do locking, popping, breaking and all of that. Kathak is a very graceful dance form in which you are required to have a very strong posture. It has a lot of delicate movements, a lot of nazakat.

But what did help was a strong foundation. What helped was the footwork and the turns because Kathak has a lot of quick turns. So that really helped.

The only difference was here I was having to do hip-hop. So I remember in our song Ghungroo, there was a sequence where I had to take very, very fast turns, around six to eight turns.

And another separating factor that really helps when you have learnt a dance form like Kathak is your expressions. Because even if you are doing hip-hop, you can only enjoy it when you're also allowing yourself to express with your face, which is not normal or which is not usual for hip-hop dancers.