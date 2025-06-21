Exclusive: Entrepreneur Nirvaan Birla on the healing power of yoga and music

A

Yoga has always been more than exercise for me. It’s become a family ritual. We practice together every week, and that space helps us reconnect, not just with ourselves, but with each other. It brings a calm that cuts through the chaos of everyday life. Professionally, it sharpens how I show up. I’m more grounded, more patient, and more intentional. It’s not about flexibility or performance. It’s about presence. That sense of being fully in the moment is something no boardroom ever taught me.