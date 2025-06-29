Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma booked by Goa police for alleged abduction and extortion of Bengali filmmaker

The case first surfaced in West Bengal, where Dey’s wife, Malabika, filed a complaint at Kolkata’s Panache police station on June 12. It was later transferred to the jurisdiction of the Calangute police, following confirmation that the incident took place in Goa. According to Malabika's complaint, Dey shared a close personal relationship with Banerjee and Verma, who had expressed interest in investing in his film business. With over 50 films to his name, Dey was said to be working on a script in Goa when the alleged abduction occurred. While driving a rented vehicle with his assistant, he was intercepted by a group led by Banerjee and Kothari, forcibly taken to an undisclosed location, and subjected to physical assault.

Malabika alleged that her husband was threatened with being falsely implicated in a narcotics case unless he paid ₹64 lakh. During his alleged confinement, the attackers seized Dey’s mobile phones, extracted sensitive personal information, and used it to pressure him further. He was initially taken to a hotel and later moved to a private villa, where the ordeal continued.