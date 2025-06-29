Raja Chaudhary alleges ex-wife Shweta Tiwari had an affair with Cezanne Khan

In a recent interview, Raja claimed that during their marriage, Shweta was involved in an extramarital relationship with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, Cezanne Khan. Shweta famously played the role of Prerna, while Cezanne portrayed Anurag Basu together, they were considered one of Indian television’s most iconic on-screen couples. Off-screen, however, their relationship was reportedly rocky.

Raja recounted an incident from the sets of Kasautii, stating that he once visited Shweta for some personal paperwork and witnessed her arriving in a car with Cezanne's driver.

He implied that their closeness raised suspicions, saying, “Our divorce, which was finalized in 2012, should’ve happened in 2003.” He also revealed that whenever he questioned Shweta about her alleged involvement with Cezanne, he was dismissed and instead accused of being an alcoholic. Despite the emotional turmoil, Raja claimed he remained quiet and endured these accusations for the sake of their daughter, Palak. “I tolerated everything just to be there for my child,” he added.