Raja Chaudhary alleges ex-wife Shweta Tiwari had an affair with Cezanne Khan

Shweta Tiwari, celebrated television actress and devoted mother to Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli, has often made headlines for her personal life as much as her professional achievements. Recently, her former husband, Raja Chaudhary, reignited public curiosity by making serious allegations about her past.
In a recent interview, Raja claimed that during their marriage, Shweta was involved in an extramarital relationship with her Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star, Cezanne Khan. Shweta famously played the role of Prerna, while Cezanne portrayed Anurag Basu together, they were considered one of Indian television’s most iconic on-screen couples. Off-screen, however, their relationship was reportedly rocky.
Raja recounted an incident from the sets of Kasautii, stating that he once visited Shweta for some personal paperwork and witnessed her arriving in a car with Cezanne's driver.
He implied that their closeness raised suspicions, saying, “Our divorce, which was finalized in 2012, should’ve happened in 2003.” He also revealed that whenever he questioned Shweta about her alleged involvement with Cezanne, he was dismissed and instead accused of being an alcoholic. Despite the emotional turmoil, Raja claimed he remained quiet and endured these accusations for the sake of their daughter, Palak. “I tolerated everything just to be there for my child,” he added.
Interestingly, Cezanne Khan, in an earlier interview the actor had acknowledged a strained relationship with Shweta off-screen, confirming that they didn’t speak much after a certain point during the show’s run from 2001 to 2008.
Shweta and Raja tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed Palak in 2000. Their marriage, however, took a turbulent turn, with Shweta accusing Raja of domestic abuse and substance abuse in 2007, eventually leading to a bitter and highly publicised divorce in 2012. Later, Shweta married Abhinav Kohli, with whom she had a son, Reyansh. That relationship too ended in separation, and both of Shweta’s children currently live with her.