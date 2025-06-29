Rannvijay Singha to host new reality show ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’

Actor and popular television personality Rannvijay Singha is all set to return to the small screen as the host of Zee TV’s upcoming reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.

With a unique premise centered around self-discovery, resilience, and cultural immersion, the show is expected to take audiences on a journey far from the trappings of modern urban life.

Chhoriyan Chali Gaon will feature 12 women who will leave behind city comforts and live in a rural village setting for over 60 days

The contestants will give up gadgets, luxuries, and shortcuts, and engage in authentic village chores, navigating everyday life as it unfolds in the heart of rural India. The show’s goal is not only to entertain but to challenge modern convenience and reintroduce viewers to the wisdom and simplicity of traditional lifestyles.

Rannvijay Singha said: “The moment I heard the concept of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, I was instantly drawn to it,” he shared. “As someone who has grown up with both the comforts of city life and a deep connection to the soil, this format spoke to me on a personal level. [This reality show] is a journey, a mindset shift.”