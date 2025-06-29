Rannvijay Singha to host new reality show ‘Chhoriyan Chali Gaon’

Actor and popular television personality Rannvijay Singha is all set to return to the small screen as the host of Zee TV’s upcoming reality show Chhoriyan Chali Gaon.
With a unique premise centered around self-discovery, resilience, and cultural immersion, the show is expected to take audiences on a journey far from the trappings of modern urban life.
The contestants will give up gadgets, luxuries, and shortcuts, and engage in authentic village chores, navigating everyday life as it unfolds in the heart of rural India. The show’s goal is not only to entertain but to challenge modern convenience and reintroduce viewers to the wisdom and simplicity of traditional lifestyles.
Rannvijay Singha said: “The moment I heard the concept of Chhoriyan Chali Gaon, I was instantly drawn to it,” he shared. “As someone who has grown up with both the comforts of city life and a deep connection to the soil, this format spoke to me on a personal level. [This reality show] is a journey, a mindset shift.”
Rannvijay also highlighted the show’s emotional and cultural depth, adding that it will give participants and viewers a fresh perspective on effort, community, and survival.
“The contestants will truly understand what it means to earn a single meal through sheer effort and hard work,” he said. “Hosting it gives me the chance to witness real change, raw emotion, and untapped resilience. I believe audiences will feel it, and perhaps, rediscover a part of themselves in the process.”
As part of Zee TV’s refreshed brand identity, ‘Aapka Apna ZEE', the show aims to connect deeply with viewers through heartfelt storytelling, cultural grounding, and human connection.
Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is built on three core storytelling pillars: rural survival and adaptation, cultural immersion and emotional growth, and competition and social strategy
With a host who understands the values of both tradition and transformation, and a concept that promises raw, unscripted insight into human strength and adaptability, Chhoriyan Chali Gaon is poised to stand out in the cluttered reality TV landscape.