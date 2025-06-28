The Traitors India nears an explosive finale as Elnaaz Norouzi and Anshula Kapoor face shocking eliminations

As The Traitors India inches closer to its grand finale, the Karan Johar-hosted reality show continues to deliver jaw-dropping twists and betrayals. The latest episodes have taken the game to an unpredictable high, with not one but three shocking eliminations: Elnaaz Norouzi, Anshula Kapoor, and Sufi Motiwala, all within the span of a few intense episodes.

The traitors have been unmasked

In Episode 7, viewers were left stunned when Elnaaz Norouzi, a strong contender and one of the most talked-about players, was voted out in the Circle of Shaq. Her elimination came shortly after she chose to play individually in a task paired with Uorfi Javed, raising eyebrows among her fellow contestants. Despite her defense, the majority turned on her, and her exit confirmed what many had speculated: Elnaaz was indeed one of the traitors.

Her departure not only unmasked one of the traitors but triggered the show's most suspenseful twist yet, a new traitor had to be recruited.

Harsh Gujral joins the dark side

With Elnaaz gone, Purav Jha remained the sole traitor. In a strategic move, he recruited his close friend Harsh Gujral to join the traitor ranks. Harsh wasted no time in executing his role, choosing to murder contestant Jannat Zubair in a covert move that shook the group further.

But the web of lies may already be catching up to Harsh. Fellow contestant Apoorva Mukhija has voiced her suspicions about him and has even told Jasmine that Harsh is protecting Uorfi because of hidden alliances. Whether this hunch will lead to another traitor takedown remains to be seen.

Anshula Kapoor

In a move that surprised both fans and contestants, Anshula Kapoor was the next to be eliminated. Voted out in the subsequent Circle of Shaq, she firmly asserted her innocence on her way out, stating, “I am and always will be an innocent.” Her close bond with Elnaaz likely led others to believe she was guilty by association.

Sufi Motiwala

Adding to the chaos, Sufi Motiwala had a dramatic exit after being poisoned by traitor Purav Jha during a late-night task. His quiet gameplay made him a lesser-known name in the mix, but his exit proves no one is safe in this increasingly volatile game.

The eliminated list now includes Elnaaz Norouzi, Anshula Kapoor, Sufi Motiwala, Raj Kundra, Lakshmi Manchu, Sahil Salathia, Maheep Kapoor, Mukesh Chhabra, Raftaar, Jannat Zubair and Janvi Gaur.