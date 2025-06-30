Charlize Theron slams Jeff Bezos-Sánchez wedding while highlighting global issues at CTAOP Event

Charlize Theron didn’t hold back while hosting her 5th annual Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) Block Party at Universal Studios in Los Angeles on June 29, 2025. Amid a weekend dedicated to fundraising for African youth initiatives, she took a pointed jab at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s headline-making, star-studded wedding in Venice.

Charlize jokes about not being invited to the billionaire's wedding

“I think we might be the only people who did not get an invite to the Bezos wedding,” she quipped on stage. “But that’s OK because they suck and we’re cool.” The crowd responded with cheers, prompting her to double down with a bold, “Yeah, f*** them.”

The actress used her platform not only to entertain but to call attention to pressing global concerns. “Especially when the world feels like it’s burning because it is,” she said. “Here in Los Angeles, in the US, and around the world, we’re moving backwards fast.”

She highlighted critical issues such as the rollback of women’s rights, harmful immigration policies, threats to queer and trans communities, and rising gender-based violence. “This isn’t just policy, it’s personal,” Theron added, thanking attendees for standing up for causes that matter.

While Theron was making a powerful impact in LA, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez were in Venice hosting what many dubbed the wedding of the decade. The official ceremony took place on June 27, 2025, capping off a three-day celebration filled with private parties and luxury yacht outings through the city’s iconic canals. The total cost of the wedding was estimated at around $50 million (₹415 crore).