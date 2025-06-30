Shefali Jariwala Death case: Postmortem report expected in one or two days

The Mumbai police are looking into the sudden passing away of actress Shefali Jariwala at the young age of 42 on Friday night.

Here’s the latest update on the Shefali Jariwala death case

According to the latest statement, the Amboli police station has so far recorded statements from ten people in the case. The police further stated that the postmortem report is expected to be available within the next one or two days, and the real cause of Shefali’s death will be known only once the postmortem report has been received.

As part of the investigation, the police have also inspected the CCTV cameras installed in Shefali’s building, but nothing suspicious came out, and nothing has emerged in the investigation so far.

Earlier today, Shefali’s husband Parag Tyagi performed his late wife’s Ashthi Visarjan at Mumbai’s Juhu Beach, the videos of which are doing rounds on social media. Parag, along with Shefali’s father and brother also performed her last rites as per Hindu tradition at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Crematorium on Saturday.