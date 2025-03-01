Did cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal really seek blessings from 'Aashram's Baba Nirala?

Cricket meets the most unexpected innings in a rib-tickling crossover as Amazon MX Player, Amazon's free video streaming service, takes things up a notch with the much-awaited Aashram S3 Part 2. Known for his bowling abilities and off-field banter with fellow cricketers, Yuzi (as he’s fondly called) now finds himself seeking Baba Nirala’s divine intervention — and the outcome is as unexpected as it is hilarious.

What happens when India’s star leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal steps into the world of Aashram?

In the video, Chahal, fully padded up, with a helmet on and a cricket bat in hand, approaches the all-powerful Baba Nirala, pleading for his lifelong dream—to be an opener. As always, Baba grants his wish with his signature ‘Tathastu!’ But the twist? Instead of opening an inning, Chahal finds himself opening water bottles, tiffins, and even jammed doors for people. Realising his unintended fate, he sighs, “Accha opener bana diya Baba.” Meanwhile, Baba Nirala, in his enigmatic style, declares, "Baba ke aashram se koi bhi khaali haath nahi jata."

Speaking about his unexpected ‘opening’ role, Yuzvendra Chahal highlighted, "As a cricketer, I’ve faced plenty of challenges on the field, but this ‘Aashram’ twist was a whole new experience. I’ve joked around quite often of being an opening batsman and with Baba Nirala’s blessings, let’s see what transpires."

Check out the quirky video here