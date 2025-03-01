‘Laapataa Ladies’ turns one: Pratibha Ranta reflects on film’s impact

Actress Pratibha Ranta is marking a significant milestone: the first anniversary of her critically acclaimed film, Laapataa Ladies. This heartwarming tale, which captivated audiences and critics alike, has proven to be a pivotal point in Pratibha Ranta's blossoming career, fostering substantial artistic growth.

In Laapataa Ladies, Pratibha delivered a memorable performance as a small-town bride, showcasing her undeniable talent and earning widespread praise. As the film celebrates its one-year anniversary, she expressed gratitude towards producers Aamir Khan and director Kiran Rao for their unwavering support and guidance.

As per a popular media source, reflecting on the film she said, "I feel overjoyed to be a part of Laapataa Ladies, a film that has helped me grow as an actress. Now that it has completed one year of its release, it feels surreal. I feel overwhelmed and I'm glad beyond words. Each day during the shoot was fresh and also a learning experience for me."

Further reflecting on the audience's reception of the same she mentioned, "Though the film has completed one year, the audiences have kept its essence alive, and I'm filled with gratitude for it."

Laapataa Ladies, also starring Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastav, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan, tells the charming story of two newlywed brides who are mistakenly swapped during a train journey. The film garnered international recognition, premiering at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival in 2023. It was also India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars, though it didn't make the shortlist.

Despite the Oscar setback, Laapataa Ladies has solidified Pratibha Ranta's position as a rising star in the Indian film industry. Her authentic portrayal and compelling performance have made her one of the most sought-after actresses currently.