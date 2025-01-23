Pratibha Ranta wraps up Anubhuti Kashyap’s OTT drama with Konkona Sen Sharma

Pratibha Ranta has completed the shoot of her upcoming OTT project, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, which stars the celebrated Konkona Sen Sharma alongside her. The filming took place in Warsaw and other scenic locations in Poland. While the title and release date of the project remain under wraps, it is rumored to stream on Netflix by the end of the year.

The story is speculated to explore the complex relationship between two women and tackle progressive themes. This marks the first collaboration between Pratibha and Konkona, creating excitement for audiences who admire their acting skills. Known for her nuanced storytelling, Anubhuti Kashyap adds further anticipation to this untitled venture. Pratibha Ranta has been on a roll with her recent work. She garnered attention for her performance in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, a period drama helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Additionally, her role in Laapataa Ladies, which received critical acclaim and represented India at the Oscars, cemented her position as an actor to watch.

With her ability to pick impactful roles, Pratibha has built a reputation for choosing projects with strong narratives. Her collaboration with Konkona in this new drama has sparked high expectations. Fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement about the project, which promises to deliver compelling performances and a thought-provoking storyline. Apart from this, Pratibha has a few more projects lined up, details of which are expected to be revealed soon. Stay tuned for updates on this promising release.