Shashank Arora on playing Shafique in ‘Superboys of Malegaon’: It was more than just a role

Shashank Arora is all set to captivate audiences in Superboys of Malegaon, where he steps into the shoes of Shafique, a real-life figure who played a crucial role in the inspiring story. The film, directed by Reema Kagti and produced by Zoya Akhtar, is a heartwarming story of passion, perseverance, and friendship, taking cues from the acclaimed documentary Supermen of Malegaon.
Reflecting on his character, Shashank Arora shared an emotional message ahead of the film’s release. “Shafique passed away years ago, but I hope his two daughters watch this film and feel proud of their father. He was an incredible man—hardworking and fiercely loyal to his friends,” the actor said. “From the moment I read the script, I felt a deep connection with him. It was more than just a role—it was a responsibility.”
Superboys of Malegaon stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Anuj Singh Duhan alongside Shashank Arora. The film tells the story of Nasir Sheikh, an amateur filmmaker from the small town of Malegaon, who defies all odds to pursue his passion for cinema. With a ragtag team and limited resources, he creates films that bring joy to his community. The film celebrates resilience, creativity, and the magic of storytelling, with real-life characters making an appearance at the end.