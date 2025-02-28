What role does ‘Chhaava’s’ Kavi Kalash Vineet Kumar Singh play in Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’?

Vineet Kumar Singh, fresh off his acclaimed role as Kavi Kalash in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, is having a career renaissance. His work ranges from epic historical dramas to quiet indie movies. Although his unflinching dedication to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj gained him universal praise, his character in Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon introduces another aspect of his all-around talent.

What role does Vineet Kumar Singh play in ‘Superboys of Malegaon’?