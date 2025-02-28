What role does ‘Chhaava’s’ Kavi Kalash Vineet Kumar Singh play in Reema Kagti’s ‘Superboys of Malegaon’?

Vineet Kumar Singh, fresh off his acclaimed role as Kavi Kalash in Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava, is having a career renaissance. His work ranges from epic historical dramas to quiet indie movies. Although his unflinching dedication to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj gained him universal praise, his character in Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon introduces another aspect of his all-around talent.
What role does Vineet Kumar Singh play in ‘Superboys of Malegaon’?
In Superboys of Malegaon, Vineet Kumar Singh portrays Farogh, a loom factory worker who has the heart of a writer. Set against the backdrop of Malegaon, the film delves into the aspirations and friendship of three friends. According to sources, Vineet Kumar Singh's portrayal is evocative of reality, and he borrowed from his own experience as a writer. He even improvised a crucial dialogue, “Writer sab kuch hota hai (the writer is everything),” referring to the power of storytelling.
Kavi Kalash in ‘Chhaava’: A turning point for Vineet Kumar Singh's career
Vineet Kumar Singh's performance as the warrior poet Kavi Kalash in Chhaava, has been praised as his career best. His dexterity in both portraying serenity and fury struck a chord with the masses, proving his versatility. “Following Chhaava, I feel like I am going through something new,” the actor expressed in an interview, reminiscing about the unprecedented appreciation he has enjoyed.
His path, from a medical professional and national-level basketball champion to a renowned actor, demonstrates his versatility. With Superboys of Malegaon and Chhaava, Vineet Kumar Singh has demonstrated his capability to get into various worlds, leaving a lasting impression on viewers.