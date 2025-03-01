Take a cue from these beauties on how to rock regional jewellery

Forget the tiaras and diamond solitaires, folks! Our diva darlings are proving that when it comes to bridal bling, nothing beats the charm of regional treasures. They’re ditching the generic and diving deep into the dazzling heritage of each region, one exquisite piece at a time. Let’s take a peek into their treasure chests!
Our favourite ‘MostlySane’ girl, Prajakta Koli, looked absolutely radiant on her wedding reception day. But what really caught our eye? The stunning green tilhari she sported! This traditional Nepali necklace, with its intricate gold work and vibrant green beads, added a touch of regal charm to her bridal look. It shows how cross-cultural influences can create magic. Green, gorgeous, and totally gram-worthy!
Yami Gautam Dhar’s intimate wedding was a masterclass in understated elegance. And the star of her bridal ensemble? The delicate Dejhoor, a traditional Kashmiri earring. This gold ornament, often worn by Kashmiri Pandit brides, symbolises marital bliss and cultural heritage. It’s proof that sometimes, the most exquisite pieces are the ones with the deepest roots. Yami’s simplicity made Dejhoor’s beauty shine.
Genelia D'Souza’s Maharashtrian wedding was a sight to behold, and her Pheta was a highlight. This traditional Maharashtrian headpiece, worn by both men and women, added a touch of royal grandeur to her bridal look. The Pheta, often made of silk and adorned with gold, symbolises honour and respect. Genelia looked like a queen!
Priya Banerjee embraced her Bengali roots with the classic Shankha Pola on her wedding day. These red and white bangles, made from conch shells and coral, are an essential part of a Bengali bride’s attire. They symbolise prosperity and marital commitment. Priya’s traditional look was a beautiful reminder of the timeless elegance of Bengali bridal traditions.
Deepika Padukone’s wedding was a royal affair, and her kaleerein were nothing short of spectacular! These golden dangling ornaments, traditionally tied to the bride’s bangles, were customised with personal touches, showcasing her and Ranveer’s love story. Each charm told a tale, making them more than just jewellery—they were cherished memories. It’s a trend that many brides are taking on, making their kaleerein special.