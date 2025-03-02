Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone passes away in a car accident

Grammy-nominated R&B artiste Angie Stone, famous for her soulful songs and trailblazing work in hip-hop, died in a car accident early yesterday morning. The 63-year-old singer was driving back to Atlanta from Alabama when the car she was riding in flipped over and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The fatal accident that claimed Angie Stone’s life

The accident happened about 4:25 am on Interstate 65, south of Montgomery, Alabama. The 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van transporting Stone and others overturned, and then a Freightliner truck collided with it before the police arrived, reports say. While some other passengers in the van were rushed to the hospital for treatment, Stone was pronounced dead at the scene. The authorities are yet to determine the reason why the accident happened.

Friends, colleagues, and family are grieving the sudden loss of the R&B icon. Angie Stone’s children, Diamond and Michael Archer, reacted in a statement, calling the news ‘unimaginable.’ Her manager of many years, Walter Millsap III, referred to the tragedy as “devastating beyond words.”

Angie Stone’s Legacy of soul and hip-Hop