Harrison Ford bows out of 2025 Oscars presenting role due to Shingles diagnosis

Harrison Ford will no longer be presenting at the 2025 Academy Awards after being diagnosed with shingles, his publicist confirmed. The 82-year-old actor was set to take the stage at the star-studded ceremony but had to withdraw due to health reasons.
The Indiana Jones star was announced as one of the Academy Awards' presenters on February 26, alongside A-list names like Gal Gadot, Zoe Saldaña, Andrew Garfield, and Samuel L. Jackson. However, Harrison fell ill on February 29 and has since been resting. Despite his diagnosis, he is reportedly in good spirits. Just days before stepping back, Harrison made an appearance at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, where he shared a lighthearted moment on stage with Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams. The two engaged in a playful exchange, with Jessica jokingly calling him out for eating at an awkward moment.
Shingles, caused by the varicella-zoster virus, leads to painful rashes and nerve discomfort but is not life-threatening. According to the Mayo Clinic, symptoms can last for weeks, with some experiencing lingering nerve pain.
Oscars to feature star-studded lineup of presenters
While Harrison Ford won’t be attending, this year’s Oscars, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will feature a stellar lineup of presenters. Whoopi Goldberg will return to the stage for the first time in nearly a decade, joined by Halle Berry, Cillian Murphy, Emma Stone, Ana de Armas, and many more. Despite his health setback, Harrison remains active in his career.