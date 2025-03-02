Harrison Ford bows out of 2025 Oscars presenting role due to Shingles diagnosis

Harrison Ford drops out of Oscars just days after SAG awards appearance

The Indiana Jones star was announced as one of the Academy Awards' presenters on February 26, alongside A-list names like Gal Gadot, Zoe Saldaña, Andrew Garfield, and Samuel L. Jackson. However, Harrison fell ill on February 29 and has since been resting. Despite his diagnosis, he is reportedly in good spirits. Just days before stepping back, Harrison made an appearance at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, where he shared a lighthearted moment on stage with Shrinking co-star Jessica Williams. The two engaged in a playful exchange, with Jessica jokingly calling him out for eating at an awkward moment.