Internet praises Prajakta Koli for picking a priestess for ordaining her wedding

Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have been in a relationship for several years and got engaged nearly two years ago. Vrishank Khanal is not a digital content creator but does have an Instagram following of 115K followers. The 34-year-old is from Kathmandu, and is a legal expert. According to his LinkedIn profile, Vrishank began his career at Thomson Reuters, a Canadian MNC, where he has worked as a legal executive, and discovery service analyst. He eventually joined Morgan Stanley as a managing executive.

As per reports, Prajakta Koli met Vrishank Khanal through a mutual friend. They initially connected via BBM and later met again at their friend's place during a Ganpati Puja. It was a Vrishank who finally asked Prajakta out.