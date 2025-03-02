Internet praises Prajakta Koli for picking a priestess for ordaining her wedding

YouTuber-actor recently married her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal. Her wedding festivities have been circulating widely on the Internet. And while most users swooned over Prajakta’s Anita Dongre lehenga, Reddit brought to light a key detail from the Internet personality’s wedding. A video shared on Reddit showed Prajakta Koli’s wedding being ordained by a priestess and the Internet has praised the decision.
In the short video posted on Reddit, Prajakta and Vrishank were shown carrying out the rituals at the mandap. The female priests addressed the audience through a microphone while leading the ceremony. The parents of both Prajakta and Vrishank were spotted sitting on either side of the mandap.
Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal chose a priestess for her their intimate wedding
The video was shared with the caption, "When culture meets empowerment-Prajakta & Vrishank's wedding was straight-up iconic with a Female Pandit!!" A Reddit user praised the gesture, saying, "Female pandits...well, kudos to whoever came up with that. We need more of these." Another comment read, "Wow, I wish I had that idea on my wedding." "Ok, great to have female pandits," a fan wrote.
A few users pointed out that this is a common practice in Maharashtra. "Having a female pandit for pujas, ceremonies, and weddings is very common in Maharashtra, and as a Maharashtrian, I am proud of this. They go through a proper course. Learn everything before actually conducting a puja," wrote a Reddit user.
Prajakta and Vrishank's wedding was held in Kajrat and the couple hosted an intimate celebration attended by family and close friends. Following their vow exchange, the newlyweds shared stunning photos from their special day on Instagram. "25.2.25 (red heart and evil eye emoji)," the couple captioned the post.
Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal have been in a relationship for several years and got engaged nearly two years ago. Vrishank Khanal is not a digital content creator but does have an Instagram following of 115K followers. The 34-year-old is from Kathmandu, and is a legal expert. According to his LinkedIn profile, Vrishank began his career at Thomson Reuters, a Canadian MNC, where he has worked as a legal executive, and discovery service analyst. He eventually joined Morgan Stanley as a managing executive.
As per reports, Prajakta Koli met Vrishank Khanal through a mutual friend. They initially connected via BBM and later met again at their friend's place during a Ganpati Puja. It was a Vrishank who finally asked Prajakta out.