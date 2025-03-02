Pooja Hegde on balancing Bollywood and South Cinema, says, “Every film can make or break you”

“You never know when a film will change things for you,” says Pooja Hegde

Recently, Pooja reflected on her journey as an outsider in the industry, and emphasised on the importance of every opportunity. “When you are not from the industry, it’s not just about whether the audience gives you a chance, but whether the industry does. Every film becomes crucial because I don’t have someone producing films for me or reassuring me that another project is on the way,” she shared. She also spoke about the unpredictability of success. “Every film can make or break you. If something doesn’t work, you have to push through to secure the next project. I never take my work for granted,” she added.