Pooja Hegde on balancing Bollywood and South Cinema, says, “Every film can make or break you”

Pooja Hegde is among the few actors who have seamlessly worked across Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, delivering one compelling performance after another. Despite the challenges of navigating multiple industries, she has steadily built her career, relying on sheer determination and talent.
“You never know when a film will change things for you,” says Pooja Hegde
Recently, Pooja reflected on her journey as an outsider in the industry, and emphasised on the importance of every opportunity. “When you are not from the industry, it’s not just about whether the audience gives you a chance, but whether the industry does. Every film becomes crucial because I don’t have someone producing films for me or reassuring me that another project is on the way,” she shared. She also spoke about the unpredictability of success. “Every film can make or break you. If something doesn’t work, you have to push through to secure the next project. I never take my work for granted,” she added.
Pooja expressed her keen interest in doing more Hindi films, stating, “Who doesn’t want to make it big in Bollywood? You never know when a film will come along and change things for you.” She also mentioned her deep connection with Hindi cinema, having grown up watching Bollywood movies. Looking ahead, the actress hopes to leave behind a meaningful body of work. “My goal is to create a legacy of good films, no matter the language,” she said. With her next Tamil film Retro on the horizon, fans can expect yet another memorable performance from the actress.