Tiger Shroff unveils intense new look for ‘Baaghi 4’, releasing on September 5

Tiger Shroff is all set to return with Baaghi 4, and this time, the action-packed franchise is taking a darker turn. On his birthday, the actor revealed a look from the highly anticipated film, giving fans a glimpse of his transformed character. Directed by A. Harsha, who is making his Bollywood debut, Baaghi 4 will hit theatres on September 5, 2025.
A new vision for the Baaghi franchise
Taking to social media, Tiger expressed his gratitude for the franchise that shaped his career. “The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He's def not the same this time but i hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago❤️#grattitude #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha” he wrote, hinting at a fresh take on his character. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises intense action sequences and a gripping storyline.
The Baaghi franchise began in 2016 with the first film directed by Sabbir Khan. Inspired by the Telugu film Varsham and the Indonesian action thriller The Raid: Redemption, it introduced audiences to Tiger Shroff’s action-hero persona. The second and third installments, directed by Ahmed Khan, built on this success with bigger stunts and high-octane drama. Tiger, who debuted in Bollywood with Heropanti in 2014, has since established himself as an action star with films like War, Student of the Year 2, and Singham Again. Fans eagerly await Baaghi 4, which promises to be his most intense outing yet.