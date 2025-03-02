Tiger Shroff unveils intense new look for ‘Baaghi 4’, releasing on September 5

A new vision for the Baaghi franchise

Taking to social media, Tiger expressed his gratitude for the franchise that shaped his career. “The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. He's def not the same this time but i hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago❤️#grattitude #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha” he wrote, hinting at a fresh take on his character. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises intense action sequences and a gripping storyline.