Vidya Balan slams AI-generated deepfake video, warns fans about misinformation

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan has called out the spread of AI-generated deepfake videos featuring her likeness, urging people to be cautious of misleading digital content. Taking to Instagram, she clarified that she has no involvement in the viral videos and does not endorse their content.
“These AI-generated videos are inauthentic,” says Vidya Balan
In a strongly worded statement, the Kahaani actress Vidya Balan addressed the growing issue of AI manipulation, warning fans and social media users to verify information before sharing. “There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me,” Vidya wrote. “However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in their creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse their content in any way.” She further emphasised that any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to her, as they do not reflect her views or professional work.
With the rise of deepfake technology, celebrities have increasingly fallen victim to digitally altered content, often used for misinformation or deceptive marketing. Vidya’s public stance comes as a necessary reminder of the dangers of AI-generated media and the ease with which misinformation can spread. Fans and fellow actors have supported her statement, with many calling for stricter regulations on AI-generated content to prevent misuse of celebrity identities. Vidya Balan’s warning serves as an important message in the digital age: always verify before sharing, and be mindful of misleading AI content that can distort reality.