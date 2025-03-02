Vidya Balan slams AI-generated deepfake video, warns fans about misinformation

“These AI-generated videos are inauthentic,” says Vidya Balan

In a strongly worded statement, the Kahaani actress Vidya Balan addressed the growing issue of AI manipulation, warning fans and social media users to verify information before sharing. “There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me,” Vidya wrote. “However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in their creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse their content in any way.” She further emphasised that any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to her, as they do not reflect her views or professional work.