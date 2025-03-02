Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth: Her properties, income and rise to global fame

The 2025 Brit Awards saw Sabrina Carpenter's star reach new heights. Although the ceremony honoured several musical stars, Sabrina Carpenter's performance, a lively mix of Americana and British style, was the highlight of the evening. Her performance of Espresso, complete with dancing Beefeaters and a Union Jack backdrop, set the O2 Arena ablaze, cementing her position as an international phenomenon. Let's dive into her net worth and how she rose to superstardom.

What is ‘Espresso’ singer Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth?

According to sources, Sabrina Carpenter's net worth is currently an impressive $12 million (£9.4 million). Her property portfolio showcases her increasing wealth, with a $4.4 million Beverly Hills buy in 2023, after being the opening act for Taylor Swift. This purchase came after her 2018 buy of a Northridge, California house for $1.7 million (£1.3 million).

Sabrina Carpenter honoured with Global Success Award at 2025 Brit Awards