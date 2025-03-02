Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth: Her properties, income and rise to global fame

The 2025 Brit Awards saw Sabrina Carpenter's star reach new heights. Although the ceremony honoured several musical stars, Sabrina Carpenter's performance, a lively mix of Americana and British style, was the highlight of the evening. Her performance of Espresso, complete with dancing Beefeaters and a Union Jack backdrop, set the O2 Arena ablaze, cementing her position as an international phenomenon. Let's dive into her net worth and how she rose to superstardom.
What is ‘Espresso’ singer Sabrina Carpenter’s net worth?
According to sources, Sabrina Carpenter's net worth is currently an impressive $12 million (£9.4 million). Her property portfolio showcases her increasing wealth, with a $4.4 million Beverly Hills buy in 2023, after being the opening act for Taylor Swift. This purchase came after her 2018 buy of a Northridge, California house for $1.7 million (£1.3 million).
Sabrina Carpenter honoured with Global Success Award at 2025 Brit Awards
Sabrina Carpenter received the Global Success Award, given by Millie Bobby Brown at the Brit Awards 2025. Tears in her eyes, she remembered her very first UK tour a decade ago, a far cry from her current success. “All I could think about was one day how thrilling it would be if anyone in the UK knew my music,” she explained. She thanked the Espresso success, especially in a ‘tea-drinking nation’.
A multifaceted star: From acting to star musician
Sabrina Carpenter started out as an actor, with guest roles on Law & Order: SVU and Orange Is the New Black. Her part as Maya Hart on Disney's Girl Meets World brought her wider fame. But her love of music, which she developed at a young age, soon became the main event.
She went on to sign with a recording label and issue her first EP in 2014, and her first album in 2015. Her 2024 album, Short n' Sweet, which included the hit singles Espresso and Please Please Please, propelled her to music superstardom. Espresso, in particular, was the most streamed track on Spotify for 2024, with more than 1.6 billion streams and winning several awards. Her career has been meteoric, displaying her versatility and cementing her position as someone to be dealt with in show business.