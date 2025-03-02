Tristan Stubbs net worth: A breakdown of his income and earning streams

England National Cricket Team pacer Jofra Archer, dismissed the 24-year-old South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs for a duck on Saturday at the 11th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between England and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi. Tristan Stubbs' wealth largely comes from his professional cricket contracts. Let’s have a look at his net worth and income.
What is the net worth of Tristan Stubbs? How much did he earn with IPL?
Tristan Stubbs’ net worth is estimated at approximately $2.5 million in 2024. He has played for notable teams such as the South African men's national team, the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 league. His league contracts have earned him quite a bit of income.
Tristan Stubbs' income comes from his professional cricket contracts. His main income sources are his IPL and international cricket contracts. His agreement with Cricket South Africa provides him with a reliable annual salary. His lucrative contracts in T20 leagues, such as the CPL and SA20, have also significantly boosted his earnings. Together, all these agreements contribute to his impressive net worth.
As of 2024, Tristan Stubbs has secured an annual central contract with Cricket South Africa (CSA). His contract was renewed for the 2023-24 season due to his outstanding performances in T20 internationals for South Africa. Stubbs' earnings from the Indian Premier League (IPL) have also played a significant role in boosting his net worth.
During the 2023 IPL season, he earned INR 20 lakhs (roughly USD 24,000) while playing for the Mumbai Indians. Though this figure is modest compared to other IPL stars, it has set a foundation for his future success in the league. The CSA central contract provides him with a fixed salary, which helps enhance his overall financial standing. In addition to his base salary, players like Stubbs also benefit from match fees, performance bonuses, and incentives tied to series victories. His central contract with CSA is vital for ensuring his financial stability as he continues to progress in international cricket.
In 2023, he became the most expensive player in the SA20 league when the Sunrisers Eastern Cape Town signed him for 9.2 million rand (around USD 520,000). This deal considerably enhanced his wealth, as the SA20 is regarded as one of the top T20 leagues globally. For the IPL 2024 season, Stubbs was picked up by the Delhi Capitals for a notably lower amount of INR 50 lakhs (approximately USD 60,000). However, he was retained by the Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2025 season for a substantial sum of INR 10 crore (about USD 1.2 million). This retention demonstrates his rising market value and increasing prominence in T20 cricket.