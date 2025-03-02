Tristan Stubbs net worth: A breakdown of his income and earning streams

England National Cricket Team pacer Jofra Archer, dismissed the 24-year-old South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs for a duck on Saturday at the 11th match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between England and South Africa at the National Stadium in Karachi. Tristan Stubbs' wealth largely comes from his professional cricket contracts. Let’s have a look at his net worth and income.

What is the net worth of Tristan Stubbs? How much did he earn with IPL?

Tristan Stubbs’ net worth is estimated at approximately $2.5 million in 2024. He has played for notable teams such as the South African men's national team, the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 league. His league contracts have earned him quite a bit of income.