Adrien Brody tosses gum at girlfriend Georgina Chapman before Oscars 2025 Best Actor speech, video goes viral

The 2025 Oscars saw a moment of surprise, thanks to Best Actor winner Adrien Brody. Before he went up on stage to accept his second Oscar for The Brutalist, Adrien indulged in an impromptu, and now viral, gum toss, leaving people both in stitches and agog.

Adrien Brody tosses chewed gum at Georgina Chapman before accepting Oscar

Realizing he was still chewing gum, Adrien Brody flung the gum at his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, who with incredible reflexes, caught it with a surprising ease. This unorthodox lead-in to his acceptance speech immediately trended on various social media platforms.