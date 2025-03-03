Adrien Brody tosses gum at girlfriend Georgina Chapman before Oscars 2025 Best Actor speech, video goes viral

The 2025 Oscars saw a moment of surprise, thanks to Best Actor winner Adrien Brody. Before he went up on stage to accept his second Oscar for The Brutalist, Adrien indulged in an impromptu, and now viral, gum toss, leaving people both in stitches and agog.
Adrien Brody tosses chewed gum at Georgina Chapman before accepting Oscar
Realizing he was still chewing gum, Adrien Brody flung the gum at his girlfriend, Georgina Chapman, who with incredible reflexes, caught it with a surprising ease. This unorthodox lead-in to his acceptance speech immediately trended on various social media platforms.
Adrien Brody delivers a five-minute-long speech after his Best Actor Oscar win
In his five-minute acceptance speech, Adrien Brody thanked Georgina Chapman, her children, and his fans, speaking from his heart. “If I might just humbly start to express thanks for the vast love I’ve experienced from this world and from every single person who respected me and appreciated me,” he started off. He also spoke of the delicate nature of acting, saying, “Acting is a very fragile profession. It looks very glorious — and in some moments it is.”
As the Academy tried to end his speech prematurely with music, Adrien Brody would not back down, insisting, “turn off the music.” This bold act was reminiscent of his earlier Oscar victory, in which he gave a long and powerful speech too.
More about Adrien Brody’s ‘The Brutalist’
Adrien Brody’s winning role as Lázló Tóth, a Hungarian architect fleeing the Holocaust, in The Brutalist resonated with the Academy. The film, nominated in ten categories, including Best Picture, is a powerful post-war American epic. The film was directed and produced by Brady Corbet, and also starred Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce.