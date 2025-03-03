Oscars 2025: Halle Berry and Adrien Brody recreate their 2003 Oscars kiss

A wave of nostalgic shock ran through the 2025 Oscars red carpet as Halle Berry and Adrien Brody reenacted their notorious 2003 kiss, this time with a wink of fun. The gesture, a mix of spontaneity and staging, was a light-hearted reminder of an earlier Oscar scandal.

Twenty-two years since Adrien Brody’s spontaneous kiss at his Best Actor win for The Pianist, Halle Berry started the hug. Welcoming Adrien warmly, she went in for a kiss, telling a media organisation, “I had to pay him back.”