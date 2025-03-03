Bobby Deol talks about how ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ changed his career

Bobby Deol on his transformation as Baba Nirala

Reflecting on his journey with the series, Bobby Deol shared how ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ redefined his career. “Prakash Ji’s vision changed everything for me. He saw me as Baba Nirala, and that redefined my trajectory as an actor,” Bobby said. “I wanted to take on roles beyond my comfort zone, and this show gave me that opportunity.”