Bobby Deol talks about how ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ changed his career

‘Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2’ on Amazon MX Player has raised the stakes in the gripping saga of power, faith, and deception. The recently premiered series, directed and produced by National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha, sees Bobby Deol reprise his role as the enigmatic Baba Nirala, whose dominance now faces its biggest challenge yet.
Bobby Deol on his transformation as Baba Nirala
Reflecting on his journey with the series, Bobby Deol shared how ‘Ek Badnaam Aashram’ redefined his career. “Prakash Ji’s vision changed everything for me. He saw me as Baba Nirala, and that redefined my trajectory as an actor,” Bobby said. “I wanted to take on roles beyond my comfort zone, and this show gave me that opportunity.”
The series, which also stars Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumaar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikram Kochhar, Tridha Choudhury, Anupriya Goenka, Rajeev Siddhartha, and Esha Gupta, delves deeper into the dark side of blind faith and the unchecked influence of self-proclaimed godmen. Bobby Deol added that stepping into Baba Nirala’s world felt natural, thanks to Prakash Jha’s storytelling. “Every scene, every moment on set was deeply rooted in the way it was written. I didn’t need extensive preparation—Prakash Ji’s direction made it seamless.”
As Ek Badnaam Aashram Season 3 Part 2 unfolds, viewers will witness Baba Nirala’s growing influence and the challenges that threaten his reign. The series is now streaming for free on Amazon MX Player, available on mobile apps, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.