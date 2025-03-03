Breaking down Kylie Jenner’s Oscars look; a closer look at her Miu Miu gown

Kylie Jenner accompanied her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, to the Oscars; Timothée was nominated for Best Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown. Kylie Jenner wore a sleek, black cutout Miu Miu gown; the custom satin dress featured intricate floral beading, which she paired with one of Miu Miu’s Wander matelassé handbags and black diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, including rings and studs. Jenner was styled by the sister duo Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist, who have been her collaborators since 2022.