Breaking down Kylie Jenner’s Oscars look; a closer look at her Miu Miu gown

Kylie Jenner accompanied her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, to the Oscars; Timothée was nominated for Best Actor for his role in A Complete Unknown. Kylie Jenner wore a sleek, black cutout Miu Miu gown; the custom satin dress featured intricate floral beading, which she paired with one of Miu Miu’s Wander matelassé handbags and black diamond jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, including rings and studs. Jenner was styled by the sister duo Alexandra Rose and Mackenzie Grandquist, who have been her collaborators since 2022.
One of the major highlights of this dress was the deconstructed the classic corset which resembled a sparkly bra. The beauty moghul paired the gown with triangle-toe heels by Amina Muaddi. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were also seen mingling with other attendees and also posed to take some pictures with fans after the show.
Kylie had accompanied Timothée to several film events this award season and has been his date for Golden Globes and BAFTAs. Last month, she wore a slinky black backless John Galliano dress from the spring 1995 collection at the BAFTA Awards in London. For the Golden Globes, Kylie Jenner wore a vintage Versace dress that was originally worn by Elizabeth Hurley in 1999.
Timothée Chalamet made a statement in a striking yellow tailored suit that definitely turned heads. The jacket was paired with straight, slightly baggy trousers that provided a nice contrast to his black dress shoes. Choosing to forgo a tie, he accessorised with a red diamond brooch instead. Now, it’s just a matter of waiting to see what he and others will wear to the Oscars after party.