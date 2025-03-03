Morgan Freeman honours Gene Hackman at Oscars; Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey praise Quincy Jones

The Oscars brought a somber elegy for Gene Hackman and a joyful tribute to Quincy Jones on Sunday night. In a late addition to the ceremony, Morgan Freeman praised the two-time Oscar winner and his two-time co-star Hackman, five days after the actor and his wife were found dead in their New Mexico.

Morgan Freeman Honours Gene Hackman During the 2025 Oscars In Memoriam

“This week our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman,” a solemn Freeman said. “He received two Oscars and more importantly he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world.”