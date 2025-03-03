Oscars 2025: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s low-key romance steals the spotlight

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner continued their tradition of low-key public outings, walking the 2025 Oscars red carpet as a couple but not in the classical sense, without a conventional red carpet entrance. Their attendance, though, was anything but subtle, as the pair shared cosy moments through the night, drawing eyes with their undeniable spark.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s behind-the-scenes romance at Oscars 2025
Though Kylie Jenner has not yet joined Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet, she is a consistent presence at his side, sitting next to him at high-profile events. The Oscars did not disappoint, with the pair caught smiling and shooting silly selfies, as well as exchanging hushed words. Their comfortable rapport and clear affection were an obvious standout of the evening.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner style statements
The pair's exquisite sense of fashion was also not to be missed. Timothée Chalamet wore a bright yellow suit, a brazen choice that went well with Kylie Jenner's black cutout dress. The black cutout dress, adorned with rhinestones and a dramatic train, expressed Jenner's style for glamourous sophistication.
Though keeping their relationship pretty private for two years, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet aren't afraid of showing PDA. Their kisses and hand-holding during Golden Globes moments made the rounds, as did Jenner's friendly encounter with Timothee’s A Complete Unknown co-stars. Cartier coordinating rings at the BAFTAs only helped spark rumours about their blossoming romance.