Oscars 2025: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner’s low-key romance steals the spotlight

Though Kylie Jenner has not yet joined Timothée Chalamet on the red carpet, she is a consistent presence at his side, sitting next to him at high-profile events. The Oscars did not disappoint, with the pair caught smiling and shooting silly selfies, as well as exchanging hushed words. Their comfortable rapport and clear affection were an obvious standout of the evening.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner style statements