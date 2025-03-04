Aditya Seal embraces e-scooter for daily commute, advocates for green living

Aditya is often spotted zipping around Andheri on his e-bike; balancing fitness with environmental responsibility. His initiative shows his dedication to green living and also sets an example for fans and fellow actors. As more celebrities embrace eco-friendly choices, such efforts can encourage a wider audience to adopt sustainable habits. With climate change becoming a global concern, Aditya Seal’s initiative serves as a reminder that every small step counts. His decision to opt for an e-scooter brings to light the power of individual responsibility in making a positive environmental impact.