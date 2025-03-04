Aditya Seal embraces e-scooter for daily commute, advocates for green living

Bollywood actor Aditya Seal, known for his impressive performances on screen, is making waves for a different reason—his commitment to sustainability. In an effort to reduce his carbon footprint, Aditya has adopted an e-scooter as his primary mode of transport for short-distance travel.
Whether heading to the gym, grabbing coffee, or commuting for work nearby, the Student of the Year 2 actor prefers his electric scooter over conventional vehicles. His conscious choice reflects a growing awareness of the need for sustainable living and reducing environmental impact.
Sharing his thoughts on this lifestyle shift, Aditya said, “In today’s world, where climate change is a pressing issue, I believe even small changes matter. Riding an e-scooter isn’t just about convenience; it’s a deliberate step toward sustainability. I realised that minor lifestyle adjustments could make a big difference, and this is my way of contributing.”
Aditya is often spotted zipping around Andheri on his e-bike; balancing fitness with environmental responsibility. His initiative shows his dedication to green living and also sets an example for fans and fellow actors. As more celebrities embrace eco-friendly choices, such efforts can encourage a wider audience to adopt sustainable habits. With climate change becoming a global concern, Aditya Seal’s initiative serves as a reminder that every small step counts. His decision to opt for an e-scooter brings to light the power of individual responsibility in making a positive environmental impact.