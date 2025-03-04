Alaya F says her 75-day fitness challenge changed her whole life

Alaya’s No-Excuses Approach to Fitness

Taking to Instagram, Alaya revealed the details of her rigorous routine. “In the last 75 days, I have read six books, had no cheat meals, no alcohol, no sugar, no gluten, no meat, drank 3.8 liters of water daily, worked out twice a day, journaled, meditated, and more—every single day, without fail. No breaks, no shortcuts, and no excuses,” she wrote. The challenge, which began on December 17 and ended on March 1, was progressively intensified by the actress. She rated it a “10/10” and credited it for transforming her life.