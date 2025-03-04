From gyozas to dal halwa: Alia Bhatt treated fans to a gourmet feast at a meet-and-greet

Alia Bhatt recently organized a special meet-and-greet event where she joined her fans for lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai on Sunday. Reports suggest that Alia personally curated for this occasion, which saw the participation of over 50 fans. Alia Bhatt made sure to pose for the shutterbugs stationed outside the venue before getting into her car. Alia also shared a glimpse of the event on her Instagram Stories. Posting a picture with her team, she captioned it, "What a day (sun emojis)."

What foods did Alia Bhatt serve at her meet-and-greet in Mumbai?

According to the report, Alia Bhatt served her fans appetisers such as wild mushroom gyoza, burrata ala citron, kung pao potatoes, jalapeno & cheese poppers, spicy garlic edamame, rock tomorokoshi tempura, chicken gyoza and vegetarian nachos. The staple items on the menu featured pizza Margherita, French fries, and mac & cheese.