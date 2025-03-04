How Dwayne Johnson turned 'Red One' failure into success; reclaimed ‘highest paid’ title

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson was the highest-paid actor in Hollywood several years in a row. This year, not only did he announce his return to WWE, he also bagged a film with Martin Scorsese! It was reported that the actor made approximately $65 million from The Fast and the Furious franchise alone and his net worth is reportedly $800 million.

At the end of last month, a popular business platform unveiled its annual ranking of the world's highest-paid actors for 2024, and once again, Dwayne Johnson, the wrestler-turned-global movie star, claimed the top spot. Despite having only one notable box office success this year, Johnson's earnings outpaced all other actors. The Rock reportedly made an impressive $103 million in gross earnings ($88 million net) over the past year. However, his last film The Red One flopped. So, how did Johnson manage to turn it around?

How did Dwayne Johnson become one of the richest actors despite a flop last year?

The Rock has reclaimed the title of highest-paid actor after previously holding it twice in the past, but he had fallen from the top position in 2022. His remarkable resurgence in earnings was attributed partially to his substantial fees for the anticipated film Red One, along with a strategic pivot from Disney regarding Moana 2, transitioning the project from a streaming release to a theatrical one.